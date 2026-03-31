Toll rates up on Ladowal plaza, pay Rs 5 more from April 1

The commuters and residents passing through Ladowal Toll Plaza, the state’s costliest barrier, will have to shell out more money from April 1 onwards.

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National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has released new rates for the Ladowal Toll Plaza. The new rates will be implemented at the Ladowal toll plaza from 12 pm tonight.

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According to the recent notification, the toll rate has been increased by Rs 5. On the other hand, cash transactions at toll plazas will be completely stopped from April 1.

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Last year, the toll rate was also increased from April 1, and an increase of Rs 5 was recorded at that time.

New rates include:

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Toll manager Vipin Rai said the rates have been revised based on the notification issued by NHAI on March 27. Car/jeep/van at Ladowal Plaza will now have to pay Rs 225 instead of Rs 220 for a single side.

At the same time, instead of Rs 335 for a round trip (coming and going), you will have to pay Rs 340.

Single trip of LCV/LGV/mini bus will be charged Rs 365 instead of Rs 360, and double trip will be Rs 550 (previously Rs 545).

The monthly pass has also been marginally increased by Rs 10, now costing Rs 350. Annual pass for long-distance commercial vehicles and regular commuters has become expensive. Where the old rate was Rs 3,000, now the new rate is: Rs 3075, which provides a total of 200 trips in this pass.

Toll tax rates are determined based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI). This fee is determined based on the length of the road, flyover, underpass, and facilities provided.

The list of new rates has been put up at the toll plaza.