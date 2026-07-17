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Home / Ludhiana / Toll up, lights out: Motorists pay more on NH-44 but drive in darkness on Jalandhar–Sirhind stretch

Toll up, lights out: Motorists pay more on NH-44 but drive in darkness on Jalandhar–Sirhind stretch

Car, jeep and van users now pay Rs 235 for a one-way trip through Ladhowal Toll Plaza, with hikes across all vehicle categories.

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 06:30 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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A view of a Ladhowal Toll Plaza. Tribune file
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Even as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has increased toll rates at the Ladhowal Toll Plaza for the second time in three months, motorists on National Highway-44 continue to drive through dark stretches as a majority of the street lights on the Jalandhar-to-Sirhind stretch have remained dysfunctional for months.

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The revised toll rates came into effect on July 15, with car, jeep and van users now paying Rs 235 for a single journey, up from Rs 225, while the return journey fee has increased to Rs 350 from Rs 340. The hike ranges between Rs 10 and Rs 65 across different vehicle categories.

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However, commuters say that while they are paying more every few months, the basic road safety infrastructure has seen little improvement.

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A late-night visit to the highway revealed long stretches without functioning street lights from the Jalandhar side towards Sirhind. Several poles on the main carriageway remained dark, while service lanes and slip roads were almost completely without illumination. Poor visibility at entry and exit points, particularly on service roads, makes it difficult for motorists to notice pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles merging onto the highway.

The problem has persisted despite repeated communication by the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC). Civic officials said the MC has written multiple letters to the NHAI, urging it to repair the dysfunctional street lights on the NH-44 stretch falling within the municipal limits. However, despite repeated reminders, the lights continue to remain non-functional.

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The contrast between higher toll collection and poor maintenance has left commuters questioning the quality of services being provided.

Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Ludhiana who frequently travels to Jalandhar, said, “The toll has been increased again, but the street lights have been lying defunct for months. We are paying more, yet we have to drive through darkness every night.”

Another commuter, Gurpreet Singh, said the condition of the service lanes was even more worrying. “The slip roads are completely dark. Vehicles suddenly merge onto the highway and visibility is poor. It is a serious safety hazard.”

Harpreet Kaur, who travels regularly between Ludhiana and Khanna, said motorists expect better facilities when toll charges are revised.

“Toll is collected in the name of better highways, but even the basic lighting system has not been maintained.”

Road safety experts said proper street lighting is essential on highways, particularly near intersections, service lanes and slip roads, where local traffic mixes with fast-moving vehicles. Inadequate lighting significantly increases the chances of night-time accidents.

The issue has once again raised questions over accountability. While the NHAI continues to revise toll charges in the name of highway maintenance and user facilities, commuters say the Jalandhar-to-Sirhind stretch of NH-44 continues to suffer from dysfunctional street lights, turning night travel into a risky experience.

Despite repeated attempts, Project Director Priyanka Meena was not available for comments.

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