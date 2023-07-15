Tomato prices will not come down for another 10-15 days, say arhtiyas

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, July 14

Tomatoes, which were being sold for Rs 40 per kg till the end of June, are now being sold for Rs 200-225 per kg. As per arhtiyas, its prices are not going to come down for another 10-15 days as there is a scarcity of tomatoes and floods have hit the transportation.

Mangal, a vegetable vendor, said in the wholesale market, the cost of the tomatoes was Rs 160-170 per kg and he could make the commodity available at the doorsteps of the people at Rs 200 per kg. “Earlier, I would purchase around 8-10 kg of the vegetable from the wholesale market, but these days, I just purchase 3-kg because many homemakers have either stopped buying it or buy it in small quantity only,” Mangal said.

Even the vegetable growers feel that the months of July-August and October-November typically experience lower tomato production, contributing to the current scarcity. “On the top of it, there were floods in many parts, resulting in damage to the produce at several places. Tomato is a commodity that cannot be stored in a cold storage for long,” Tejbir Singh, a farmer in Lalton Kalan, said.

Meanwhile, several memes and jokes on the soaring prices of tomatoes are being circulated on the social media. In one such meme, a person was seen selling tomatoes as “solitaries” while in kitty groups, memes show homemakers eating sandwiches with tomatoes it them with caption: “leading a rich life”.

Tomatoes have become an out-of-budget commodity for the poor. “Though all the vegetables are expensive, those can be avoided, but tomatoes are used in every dish and it becomes too difficult to prepare food without them,” Khushboo, a domestic helper, said.