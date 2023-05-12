Top cop celebrates birthday with underprivileged children

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 11

Ludhiana’s Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu on Thursday celebrated his birthday in a heartwarming and compassionate manner. Instead of throwing a lavish party to his near and dear ones, he chose to share his special day with 60 underprivileged and poor children from the city.

The celebration took place at a local hotel where Sidhu along with his wife shared their happiness with the children.

Sidhu personally served food to the children, bringing smiles and happiness to their faces. This gesture exemplifies the Commissioner’s commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of those less fortunate.

Talking to The Tribune, Sidhu said he took the decision of celebrating his birthday with underprivileged children because of his deep sense of empathy and strong desire to make a difference in their lives.