Home / Ludhiana / Top cop forms SIT on HC order to probe missing kidney case

Top cop forms SIT on HC order to probe missing kidney case

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:52 PM Jul 19, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
After the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the Ludhiana Commissioner of Police (CP) to forthwith investigate allegations surrounding the disappearance of a 22-year-old girl’s kidney after her death at a Ludhiana hospital, the CP has formed a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to conduct the probe.

The police have to file a compliance report by September 30.

The SIT will be headed by ADCP-3 Kanwalpreet Singh, ACP, Civil Lines, Guriqbal Singh, and SHO, Model Town police station, Balwinder Singh.

ADCP Kanwalpreet Singh said on Friday only, he received orders from the CP to investigate the case. Soon, the SIT would scan hospital records and other required documents.

“The team has already initiated the probe and it will be completed after checking all facts,” the ADCP said.

The HC had passed the orders after hearing the petition filed by Mangat Ram Sharma, a city resident. Mangat’s 22-year-old daughter Tanya Sharma was admitted to a private hospital in Model Town in June 2021 for some surgery.

After the surgery, her condition deteriorated and she died at the hospital on June 16, 2021. Cardiac arrest was stated to be the cause behind the death.

The medical records raised doubts in the petitioner’s mind, prompting him to lodge a police complaint, leading to an autopsy. The post-mortem report revealed that the deceased’s left kidney was missing, a fact which “fortified the suspicion of the petitioner regarding medical negligence and criminal act on part of treating doctors”.

