Top cop honours DSP with DGP Disc on her birthday

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 9

Probationary Deputy Superintendent of Police Roop Deep Kaur, who is currently posted as the Station House Officer of the Ladhowal police station, shed tears of joy after she was given a birthday surprise by her colleagues at the Sherpur Chowk today.

Despite it being her birthday, Roop Deep was on duty in view of the Punjab bandh today. Since there was no untoward incident in the area, the cops gathered at the Sherpur Chowk and celebrated her birthday. When she was called to the spot, Roop Deep was flabbergasted by the surprise.

Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu had another surprise up his sleeve. “On her birthday, I decided to honour her with the DGP Commendation Disc award,” Sidhu said.

Sidhu pointed out to The Tribune that Roop Deep was working even on her birthday as she wanted to ensure that there was no untoward incident during the strike.

Sidhu added, “As the Ladhowal area recently battled flooding, Roop Deep worked overnight to help the flood victims. She assisted the district administration in the rescue efforts.” A teary-eyed Kaur said it was the most memorable birthday celebration that she had ever had.

The celebration had been planned by and some other senior police officials.