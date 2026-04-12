Top cop meets liquor vendors

Commissioner of Police (CP) Swapan Sharma on Saturday held a high-level coordination meeting with members of the Alcohol Vendors Association.
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Officials said the meeting was aimed at tightening the noose around late-night hooliganism and ensuring the maintenance of law and order in the industrial hub.
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During the interaction, Sharma issued a stern warning against violation of prescribed operating hours and illegal consumption of alcohol in public spaces.
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