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Home / Ludhiana / Top cop meets liquor vendors

Top cop meets liquor vendors

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:35 AM Apr 12, 2026 IST
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Commissioner of Police (CP) Swapan Sharma on Saturday held a high-level coordination meeting with members of the Alcohol Vendors Association.

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Officials said the meeting was aimed at tightening the noose around late-night hooliganism and ensuring the maintenance of law and order in the industrial hub.

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During the interaction, Sharma issued a stern warning against violation of prescribed operating hours and illegal consumption of alcohol in public spaces.

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