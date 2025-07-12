Top cops conduct search op at jail

As part of the ongoing ‘Yudh Nashya Virudh’ campaign, the Commissionerate of Police (CP) carried out an extensive cordon and search operation (CASO) at the Central Jail on Friday. The three-hour operation, conducted under the supervision of Special Director General of Police Gurpreet Kaur Deo, aimed to strengthen security and curb illegal activities within the jail premises.

Approximately 200 police personnel participated in the meticulously planned operation. Organised into six specialised units, each led by an officer of a gazetted rank, the teams conducted thorough searches of jail barracks, kitchens, toilets, factory areas and other blocks, including women’s barracks. The comprehensive inspection focused on eliminating illegal activities and ensuring a secure environment within the facility.

Deo, accompanied by Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma, underscored the operation’s critical role in maintaining jail security. She said the operation aligned with the Punjab Police’s zero-tolerance policy toward drug-related offenses and their dedication to upholding law and order in correctional facilities.