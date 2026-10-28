Top cops hold public meeting in drug hotspot Bondali village in Ludhiana district

In a significant step to take the battle against narcotics to the community level, Ludhiana range DIG Sandeep Goyal and Khanna SSP Dr Darpan Ahluwalia on Tuesday visited hotspot Bondali village under the Samrala police station and held a public meeting with local residents to address the growing concern of drug abuse.

In a statement issued by the Khanna police it was stated that the officers interacted with villagers, patiently heard their grievances and shared insights on how drug trafficking and addiction were destroying families and the social fabric of rural Punjab. They underlined that the war against drugs could not be won by the police action alone and required active participation from every section of society.

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DIG Sandeep Goyal said, “Bondali has been identified as a sensitive area. We have come here to listen to the people and strengthen our partnership with them. Public cooperation is the most powerful weapon against the drug mafia. We urge every resident to come forward with information so that we can act swiftly and decisively.”

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Khanna SSP Dr Darpan Ahluwalia emphasised on the need for collective responsibility and community vigilance. “The Khanna police is committed to eradicating the drug menace through strict enforcement, continuous awareness campaigns and genuine engagement with the public. Together we can protect our youth and build a drug-free society,” he said.

The officers also appealed to parents, teachers and village elders to keep a close watch on the activities of youngsters and report any suspicious movement without fear. They assured the gathering that the identity of informants would be kept secret.

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The meeting formed part of the ongoing “Yudh Nashian Virudh” campaign being run by the Ludhiana range police to take the anti-drug message deep into villages and urban localities.