Tough time for farmers after rainfall due to lack of facilities at grain market in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, October 16

Insufficient arrangements at grain markets to keep the paddy produce safe from rain has left farmers high and dry after two days of downpour. Farmers rue that no adequate sheds to keep the paddy safe during the rainy season is troubling them.

After two day’s rainfall, their paddy stock has got dampened due to rain and now, they will have to make the same dry before selling. Farmers also fear that it will lead to increase in the moisture level.

Left with no other option, farmers covered their produce with tarpaulin but since the rain was incessant it failed to keep the stock safe. Not only gunny bags but also the grains were kept in the open by the farmers as the shed facility is not available.

“I have been coming to the grain market for the past 15-20 years but nothing has changed here. We will have to pay the price due to the lack of arrangements here,” said Binder, a resident of Gill village, at the grain market on Gill Road.

Another farmer at the grain market in Sahnewal said he was yet to sold off his paddy produce but before it could be sold, the rain arrived. “First floods came when the crop was sown and now, rain arrived on the time of procurement,” he said.

A Samrala-based farmer, Sukhram Singh, said farmers should be provided shed facility to store their produce. “My produce is lying in the open and rain will lead to rise in the moisture level. Now, I will have to manually get it dry so that I can sell it”