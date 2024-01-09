Tough times for residents as city shivers

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, January 8

The city continues to shiver with the minimum temperature recorded at 5.8°C while the maximum was 11°C.

In case of hypothermia Get person in a warm place, change clothes

Warm body with skin-to-skin contact, dry layers of blankets, clothes, towels or sheets

Give warm drinks to help increase body temperature

Seek medical attention if condition worsens

This is the third time since 1970 that the maximum temperature has been recorded at 11°C on January 8.

Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head of the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), said foggy conditions would continue to persist and weather was expected to remain partly cloudy with a possibility of isolated thundershowers over Ludhiana and its adjoining areas.

City residents need to be careful and beware of conditions such as hypothermia. A significant and potentially dangerous drop in the body temperature due to prolonged exposure to cold results in hypothermia.

Parveen, a resident from the Pakhowal Road area, said the continuing intense cold conditions were giving a tough time to children and elderly.

While city residents are facing difficult times due to the intense cold wave, it has brought a good news for farmers as pink stem borer goes into hibernation in cold temperatures.

With the weather expected to remain cold in January, experts from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have appealed to state farmers to not to panic on observing the incidence of pink stem borer in wheat but rather remain vigilant and monitor their wheat fields regularly.

Dr MS Bhullar, Director of Extension Education, said incidents of pink stem borer in wheat were reported in the third week of December. The growth and development of the pest declines after the onset of severe winter conditions, he said.

Dr GPS Sodhi, Additional Director of Extension Education, observed that the prevailing winter conditions were favourable for tillering in wheat crop. Minor attack of pink stem borer would be compensated by tillering in wheat crop, he said. Irrigating the wheat fields during the daytime also results in predation of insect-pest by birds. Hence, farmers should not worry, instead, they go in for surveillance of their wheat fields, he advised.