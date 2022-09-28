Tourism Day: Clock Tower, other monuments decked up in Ludhiana city

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 27

To mark World Tourism Day, the Clock Tower in Ludhiana was illuminated in Tricolour shades on Tuesday.

Besides the Clock Tower, other monuments in the city were also decked up and offered free entry to the visitors during the day.

Tourist Officer at the Clock Tower Gurjot Singh said popularly known as ‘Ghanta Ghar’, Clock Tower was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor of Punjab Sir Charles Montgomery and Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Deewan Tek Chand on October 19, 1906.

Christened as “Victoria Memorial Clock Tower” by the British, one of the oldest icons was erected to mark the silver jubilee of Queen Victoria’s reign.

The prime landmark and the representative emblem of Ludhiana was renamed Bhagwan Mahavira Clock Tower in the memory of Lord Mahavira by then Chief Minister Giani Zail Singh on the demand of the Jain community.

It is located near the railway station in Chaura Bazar, the commercial hub of the city.