DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ludhiana / Town’s heart beats for needy, ordinary citizens offer extraordinary service

Town’s heart beats for needy, ordinary citizens offer extraordinary service

Besides, organisations, associations and committees that share the government’s responsibility of providing the basic facilities to residents, generous individuals and establishments can be frequently spotted helping the needy and approaching them here
article_Author
Mahesh Sharma
Malaudh, Updated At : 05:35 AM May 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An enthusiast encourages youths to engage in sports at a playground in Malaudh. Photo: Mahesh Sharma
Advertisement

Unlike a metropolis where philanthropy is mainly buttressed by corporate houses and industrialists, serving the less privileged sections of society is a passion among the common people of the historic town of Malaudh.

Besides, organisations, associations and committees that share the government’s responsibility of providing the basic facilities to residents, generous individuals and establishments can be frequently spotted helping the needy and approaching them here.

Sanjiv Maudgil, a social activist, said enthusiasts, including small traders, government personnel and farmers, had been providing services in education and healthcare for poor and needy families.

Advertisement

“Led by its president, Harminder Singh Saharanmajra, members of Malwa Social and Welfare Club have been serving society for 25 years, since its inception in 1999,” said Maudgil, maintaining that helping poor students pursue higher education had proven most productive for society.

Spreading awareness about the causes and consequences of drug abuse, illiteracy, gender bias, helping in rehabilitation of addicts, motivating educationists and sports promotion were cited among the regular services being provided by the organisation.

Advertisement

Appreciating office-bearers and activists of the club for their role in the identification of genuine beneficiaries and sustaining various projects, Saharanmajra acknowledged that one-time beneficiaries had started joining as contributing members of the organisation now. Supporting elderly persons, ignored by their children, and sponsoring weddings of poor girls, were also undertaken by the organisation.

Besides, some sports associations and youth clubs of the town, such as the Malaudh Youth Club, led by Mohit Dhingra, is known to have worked selflessly during the Covid-19 pandemic, especially by distributing ration amongst the poor.

Similarly Shri Naina Devi Langar Community has been organising community kitchens on special occasions and eye camps in association with other groups.

wuw

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper