Town’s heart beats for needy, ordinary citizens offer extraordinary service

Unlike a metropolis where philanthropy is mainly buttressed by corporate houses and industrialists, serving the less privileged sections of society is a passion among the common people of the historic town of Malaudh.

Besides, organisations, associations and committees that share the government’s responsibility of providing the basic facilities to residents, generous individuals and establishments can be frequently spotted helping the needy and approaching them here.

Sanjiv Maudgil, a social activist, said enthusiasts, including small traders, government personnel and farmers, had been providing services in education and healthcare for poor and needy families.

“Led by its president, Harminder Singh Saharanmajra, members of Malwa Social and Welfare Club have been serving society for 25 years, since its inception in 1999,” said Maudgil, maintaining that helping poor students pursue higher education had proven most productive for society.

Spreading awareness about the causes and consequences of drug abuse, illiteracy, gender bias, helping in rehabilitation of addicts, motivating educationists and sports promotion were cited among the regular services being provided by the organisation.

Appreciating office-bearers and activists of the club for their role in the identification of genuine beneficiaries and sustaining various projects, Saharanmajra acknowledged that one-time beneficiaries had started joining as contributing members of the organisation now. Supporting elderly persons, ignored by their children, and sponsoring weddings of poor girls, were also undertaken by the organisation.

Besides, some sports associations and youth clubs of the town, such as the Malaudh Youth Club, led by Mohit Dhingra, is known to have worked selflessly during the Covid-19 pandemic, especially by distributing ration amongst the poor.

Similarly Shri Naina Devi Langar Community has been organising community kitchens on special occasions and eye camps in association with other groups.

