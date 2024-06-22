Towns mark Yoga Day with enthusiasm

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh/ Payal / Raikot, June 21

The 10th International Yoga Day was observed with enthusiasm at the local town and its surrounding localities falling under Malerkotla and Ludhiana districts.

Enthusiasts and amateurs including students, senior citizens and employees practised various asanas under instructions of certified yoga instructors. The main yoga session was held by Bhartiya Yog Sansthan, Ahmedgarh, at GHG Khalsa Senior Secondary School at Chhapar road. Youth leader and MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra’s son Rubal Gajjanmajra was the chief guest during the event.

Sahil Jindal, convener of a camp, said in-charges of various institutes and offices had sought services of yoga instructors for giving tips to participants on the premises of their respective offices.

Aman Maudgil, a yoga instructor, said a large camp was held at Sihar village where organisers had invited hundreds of enthusiasts from various educational institutes, industrial houses and public undertakings.

Activists of Samaye Sewa Samiti and Ek Nayee Pehal distributed saplings of shade and fruit trees, bowls for birds, nests and detox water bottles among participants.

Similar camps were held at the stadium at Chhapar, Gandhi School, Grain Market Raikot, Dehlon and Malaudh.

#Malerkotla #Mandi