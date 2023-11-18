Track suits distributed at Jarkhar Hockey Academy

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 17

MLA from Gill constituency, Jiwan Singh Sangowal distributed track suits to the trainees of Jarkhar Hockey Academy at a function organised on Thursday at the main stadium of Jarkhar village, about 20 km from here on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla road.

Speaking on this occasion, Sangowal appreciated the academy authorities for providing the best available facilities to the upcoming and talented hockey players. He also congratulated them on bringing fame to the region by excelling in different tournaments during the last one decade.

Trainees of the academy will compete in the ensuing Punjab School Games to be held at Moga, followed by the national-level tournament to be organized by the Hockey India in Delhi. The MLA wished them good luck for the upcoming competitions.

Sangowal felicitated Anjali Gupta and Tarjot Singh, trainees of Jarkhar Boxing Academy on winning medals in the Punjab State School Tournament.

Jagroop Singh Jarkhar, director of the academy thanked Sangowal for sparing time to visit the hockey centre and encourage the young hockey players. He also extended gratitude towards former hockey umpire and sports promoter Navtej Singh Teja of Australia who donated track suits for the trainees and Narain Singh Grewal, technical director, Jarkhar Academy for providing sports items for the use at hockey and boxing centres.

Dapinder Singh Dimpy, former sarpanch along with other prominent persons of the area including Shingara Singh Jarkhar, Ravi Jhamatt, Sahibjit Singh, Gurmeet Singh, coach Gursatinder Singh Pargat and former sarpanch Gulzar Singh Rannian were present at the function.

#Hockey #Malerkotla