Tractor driver kills man after altercation

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 15

A scooter-borne person who cautioned a tractor driver to drive his vehicle carefully was killed by the latter along with his accomplices.

The Jagraon police yesterday registered a case against the unidentified tractor driver and his three accomplices on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304, IPC.

The deceased has been identified as Charanjit Singh (40).

Complainant Jatinder Singh of Jagraon said on December 13, he and brother Charanjit, had gone to buy some household things at Rani Jhansi Chowk. Later, his brother went to buy something and when he was returning, a rashly driven tractor tried to overtake his brother. He had a narrow escape.

“When my brother asked the suspect to drive responsibly, he started abusing him. As we ignored him, the tractor driver again came and rammed his vehicle into our scooter. We fell down, after which the driver along with his accomplices brutally attacked my brother with an iron rod and fled, leaving him almost dead,” he alleged, adding that he rushed his brother to a hospital in Jagraon where doctors declared him brought dead.

ASI Balraj Singh said probe was on to identify them.