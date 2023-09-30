Tractor-trailer rams into motorcycle, kills man

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 29

Two persons lost their lives in road accidents late on Thursday night.

A tractor-trailer rammed into a motorcycle on Rahon Road in Khanna late on Thursday night, killing one person on the spot and critically injuring another. The injured man was taken to Khanna Civil Hospital from where he was referred to a hospital in Chandigarh due to his serious condition.

The incident occurred around 11.45 pm on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sukhwinder Singh Rooprai (54), a resident of Gill village. He owned a welding workshop.

As per information, the deceased was going to Lalheri village for some work with his friend Nirmal Singh, a resident of Kalalmajra, on a motorcycle. On Rahon Road, a speeding tractor-trailer rammed into their motorcycle. After the collision, Sukhwinder, who was driving the motorcycle, fell on the tractor-trailer.

He died on the spot while his friend was rushed to a hospital for treatment in a critical condition.

The tractor driver fled the spot after the incident.

After the post-mortem examination at the Khanna Civil Hospital, the body of Sukhwinder was handed over to his family.

The Khanna police have registered a case of negligent driving against the unidentified driver of the tractor trailer and launched a probe to trace him.

In another late night mishap occurred near the Tiger Safari bridge, a motorcyclist, who was returning home with his friends after taking part in the Ganesh Visarjan rituals on Thursday night in the Sutlej, was hit by a truck.

Deceased’s friends also tried to chase the truck driver but he escaped from the scene. Afterwards, people took the victim lying in a pool of blood to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The deceased was identified as Mandeep Singh Uppal, a resident of GK Estate. He had suffered serious injuries on his head and face.

The Salem Tabri police registered a case of negligent driving against the unidentified truck driver and CCTV cameras were being checked to identify the suspect.