icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Trade assn hosts talk with GST, Income Tax officials

Trade assn hosts talk with GST, Income Tax officials

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:35 AM May 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Association of Trade and Industrial Undertakings (ATIU) organised an interactive session on recent developments and reforms in GST and the Income Tax with distinguished officers from the Central Government.

Advertisement

The session was attended by Sugrive Meena, IRS, Principal Commissioner, CGST, and Rajiv Wadhera, Additional Commissioner, Income Tax Department. The programme witnessed active participation from industrialists, tax professionals and members of the trade fraternity.

Advertisement

Welcoming the dignitaries, Pankaj Sharma, president, ATIU, highlighted major GST reforms undertaken by the Central Government in recent years and appreciated the continuous efforts being made towards simplification of compliance procedures and digitisation of the taxation system.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, IRS officer Sugrive Meena explained the latest amendments and policy initiatives introduced under the GST regime. He highlighted the Centre’s focus on strengthening compliance through technology-driven systems, including enhanced data analytics, AI-based scrutiny and stricter verification mechanisms. He informed the audience about the increasing use of e-invoicing, real-time invoice matching and interlinking of GST returns with e-way bills to curb fake invoicing and fraudulent Input Tax Credit (ITC) claims.

Meena emphasised that under the latest GST provisions and judicial pronouncements, the responsibility of dealing with genuine and compliant suppliers substantially lay upon the buyer as well. He cautioned industry members to remain vigilant while availing ITC and stressed the importance of doing one’s due diligence before entering into business transactions.

Advertisement

Meena further explained that the government had introduced stricter norms relating to ITC under Sections 16 and 74 of the CGST Act and had intensified action against non-genuine transactions. He also discussed the significance of maintaining proper documentation, timely reconciliation of returns and ensuring compliance with e-invoicing provisions to avoid future litigation and penalties.

Wadhera, Additional Commissioner, Income Tax, shared valuable insights on recent developments under the Income Tax regime, including the benefits and implications of the New Tax Regime. He elaborated upon tax planning measures available for businesses and individuals and encouraged taxpayers to maintain greater transparency and proper financial discipline. He also highlighted the increasing integration of digital information systems by the department for better compliance monitoring and urged taxpayers to ensure accuracy in financial disclosures and reporting.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts