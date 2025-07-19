Trade union leaders condemn suicide attempts by protesters

Veteran leaders of trade unions have taken serious note of incidents, in which activists protesting to get their demands accepted resorted to ‘suicide’ attempts with the intent to pressure the administration.

Advertisement

Such incidents came to light after two protestors, who had adopted this tendency to get their demands accepted, were saved by the police officials on duty.

While an unemployed youth leader was overpowered by police officials supervised by Ahmedgarh SP Rajan Sharma after he threatened to commit suicide by jumping into a canal under the Mahorana Bridge on Friday, an activist of a teachers’ union was rescued by DSP Sunam after he jumped into another canal under the Babanpur Bridge on the Malerkotla-Dhuri gighway over a fortnight ago.

Advertisement

Former president of Government Teachers’ Union Baldev Singh Latala argued that he had never advocated or supported activists adopting such pressure tactics to get their demands accepted.

“At least ‘suicide’ or ‘attempted suicide’ has never been an element of any stir or agitation, whatsoever may be the situation,” said Latala, arguing that lack of schooling by senior leaders of parent organisation was a major factor behind the present situation, in which protestors did not hesitate to risk their lives by jumping from water tanks or in water bodies.

Advertisement

Sukhcharanjit Sharma, president of PSPCL Pensioners Union, aired similar views and condemned the hasty steps being taken by activists of certain organisations. “In fact, protestors have started ignoring that trade unions often need to demonstrate patience and persistence to achieve their goals,” said Sharma, adding that every action involved a combination of strategic planning, consistent communication and a willingness to engage in long-term negotiations with the administration.

Urging leniency with the protestors violating norms, Sharma demanded that strict action should be taken against those who prompted innocent protestors to risk their lives.

Perusal of posts on social media revealed that DSP Sunam Harvinder Singh Khaira had risked his life to save a protesting teacher who had jumped into a canal at Babanpur.

Though outstanding promptness and bravery of the police officials had received overwhelming applaud from within and outside the department, no legal action was taken anyone for prompting the protestor to attempt ‘suicide’ on the fateful day.

In a similar case, one of the protesters had tried to jump into a canal at the Mahorana Bridge on the Malerkotla-Patiala highway when they were stopped to reach the venue where Chief Minister Punjab Bhagwant Singh Mann was addressing a rally on Friday. He was, however, overpowered by police officials supervised by SP Ahmedgarh Rajan Sharma.

SHO Amargarh Randeep Sharma showed ignorance about the Mahorana Bridge incident and no action could be initiated till formal information is received at the police station.