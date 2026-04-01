Trader dies as tipper hits motorcycle

Raj Kumar (48), a trader and resident of the Bhamian Road area, was killed when the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a tipper on the Chandigarh road on Friday afternoon.

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The Moti Nagar police have initiated a process for registering an FIR against the tipper driver for allegedly causing death of the victim due to negligent and reckless driving.

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Preliminary probe found that the tipper had been deployed by a contractor for shifting asphalt and it was returning to the depot for the refill.

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ACP Inderjit Boparai said officials at the Moti Nagar police station had been told to register an FIR after recording the statement of the complainant and nab the driver.

The deceased is survived by four daughters, three of them unmarried.