icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Trader dies as tipper hits motorcycle

Trader dies as tipper hits motorcycle

article_Author
Mahesh Sharma
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:40 AM Apr 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Tipper driver booked for allegedly causing death of victim due to negligent and reckless driving. File
Advertisement

Raj Kumar (48), a trader and resident of the Bhamian Road area, was killed when the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a tipper on the Chandigarh road on Friday afternoon.

Advertisement

The Moti Nagar police have initiated a process for registering an FIR against the tipper driver for allegedly causing death of the victim due to negligent and reckless driving.

Advertisement

Preliminary probe found that the tipper had been deployed by a contractor for shifting asphalt and it was returning to the depot for the refill.

Advertisement

ACP Inderjit Boparai said officials at the Moti Nagar police station had been told to register an FIR after recording the statement of the complainant and nab the driver.

The deceased is survived by four daughters, three of them unmarried.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts