Trader, friends hit with bricks in ‘road rage’

Ludhiana, January 1
A trader and his friends were allegedly attacked by a group of persons in the Shimlapuri area on Sunday night after an alleged road rage case. The accused persons threw bricks, damaging their car. A video clip has surfaced showing the group of persons causing damage to the car.
Rajiv, a trader, from Jain Colony claimed that he had gone to a restaurant near Ishar Nagar for dinner with two friends. Meanwhile, two men on a motorcycle allegedly collided with their car. He alleged that the motorcyclists then called their associates and attacked them, resulting in injuries. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police checked the CCTVs. The SHO at Shimlapuri police station stated that the matter is being investigated.
