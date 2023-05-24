Traders condemn GST Department's verification drive

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 23

A majority of traders of the industrial hub of the state have been opposing a verification drive launched by the GST Department.

The department staff, however, maintain that they are not conducting the checking of premises randomly, but have a list of units/premises given to them by the GST Council, according to which they are visiting the industrial units and verifying documents physically.

“There is no need to panic if your records are up to date”, a GST Dept official told The Tribune. On the issue of alleged corruption by the staff, the official said it had significantly reduced now as everything gets recorded and the guilty can be traced easily.

Trader bodies like the Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal and the United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers’ Association (UCPMA) have condemned the verification drive.

Terming the visits by officials as harassment, industrialists say in case of any suspicion, the department can call the suspect to their office with all records and check them there itself.

During the verification drive, it has come to the notice of the department that many persons have provided incorrect workplace addresses. To crack the whip against such fraudulent activity, physical verification is necessary, an official said.