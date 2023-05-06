Traders continue protest on 3rd day

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 5

Traders’ protest against the lack of clarity over the shifting of industrial units from Mixed Land Use (MLU) areas entered its third day today.

An MLA of the government had said that the deadline for the shifting of units would be extended by 5 years, but no notification for the same has been issued so far, leading to anxiety among traders, as the deadline of September for the shifting of factories is fast approaching.

Under the leadership of Gurcharan Singh, acting president, United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association, Rajeev Jain, president, Laghu Udyog Bharti, Gurmukh Singh Rupal, general secretary United Sewing Machine and Parts Manufacturers’ Association, and Vinod Thapar, chairman, Knitwear Club, joined the protest in front of the office of General Manager District Industries Centre in Ludhiana today. The protesters demanded that MLU areas be declared as industrial zones.