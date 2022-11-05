Traders, contractor reach compromise on parking rates at four markets

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 4

After meetings with traders of the Sarabha Nagar market, BRS Nagar market, Tuition Market of Model Town Extension and Feroze Gandhi Market, MLA Gurpreet Gogi announced that the issue of hiked parking rates has been resolved amicably.

While addressing a press conference in the presence of traders and parking contractor at MC’s Zone D, MLA Gurpreet Gogi said traders of various markets under the Ludhiana West constituency and the contractor concerned reached a settlement and the matter had been resolved. Only reasonable parking rates would be charged at lots and no overcharging would be done, he said.

However, the Municipal Corporation has not made any amendment to the rates fixed as per tender agreement conditions and it would collect auction fees from the firms/contractors concerned as per the agreement.

On being asked, the MLA made it clear that it was a mutual settlement between the private contractors concerned and market associations. There is no role of the civic body in the same. Private firms/contractors would deposit contract fees as per the agreement to the Municipal Corporation, he said.

After the recent e-auction of the MC’s six paid parking lots, the monthly parking pass fees was hiked. Besides, the MC also implemented a bi-hourly parking system at the lots.

“Now, the contractor has agreed to issue monthly parking passes at reduced fees at these markets. After settlement between the contractor and traders, the monthly passes would be issued at a reduced rate of Rs 325 for a two-wheeler and Rs 650 for a car to building owners and employees working at Feroze Gandhi Market. A bi-hourly parking system would continue at Feroze Gandhi Market and BRS Nagar market,” traders said.

Gogi said the revised rate lists (as per the settlement between the parking contractor and market associations) would be released soon and displayed at the parking lots of these markets in the Ludhiana West constituency.

New fee boards removed from Bhadaur House mkt

A group of shopkeepers of Bhadaur House and AC Market had also opposed the hiked parking rates yesterday. But the issue was not resolved. The markets fall under the Ludhiana North constituency. Meanwhile, most of the newly installed parking fee boards have been removed from Bhadaur House market lots.