Traders demand reinstallation of Major’s statue at Bharat Nagar Chowk

Bharat Nagar Shopkeepers’ Association has requested the authorities concerned to initiate the reinstallation of the statue of Major Bhupinder Singh, MVC, and the patton tank at Bharat Nagar Chowk.

The chairman of the association, Deepak Badyal, said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was developing a 120x120 square feet chowk under the flyover, providing an excellent opportunity to restore this historic landmark to its rightful place. Given the sentimental and historical importance of the statue, we once again request your intervention and support to facilitate its return to

the chowk.

“We would greatly appreciate an update on this matter and look forward to your kind consideration and response. It can help preserve our city’s heritage and honour the legacy of Major Bhupinder Singh,” said the association.