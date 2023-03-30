Traders file plaint with Union Ministry

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 29

After the Link Road stretch near Chevron Hotel was recarpeted without scrapping old layers two days ago, shopkeepers filed a complaint with the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Recarpeting of link road stretch without scrapping old layers

They said the road level was increased too much in the past leading to waterlogging in front of shops during rains and threat of water entering shops.

They said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was earlier requested to remove the old layers before recarpeting the road but their request was ignored.

A businessman said: “The NHAI recarpeted Link Road near our shops two days ago, ignoring our repeated demands. The road level has again increased, which will cause massive rainwater accumulation in front of the buildings. We have now filed a complaint with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways against the recent recarpeting of the road without removing the old layers. We demand a scientific survey of the road and the removal of the old layers before constructing the new ones.”

Another trader, Arun, said: “We had written to the union minister and the NHAI authorities in November 2022, requesting them to remove the old layers before recarpeting or reconstructing the road but to no avail. The old road layers must be scrapped and after that the new layers should be laid.”

On the other hand, an NHAI official concerned said only 40 mm thickness for road recarpeting was proposed there, not higher than that.

Earlier plea to remove old layers ignored: Traders

