Traders meet Excise Dept official over door-to-door inspection of factory units

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 26

A delegation of the Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal (PPBM) met Ludhiana Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner (DETC) Randhir Kaur today. The traders raised their concerns regarding the ongoing door-to-door inspection of industrial unit premises and one-time settlement (OTS) scheme for pending VAT cases.

The DETC assured the industrialists that the ongoing drive was only against dubious operators. The official told them categorically that there was no penalty if a GST number had not been placed on a unit premises.

She also told them to inform her immediately if they felt that any taxation officer was harassing the dealers. No illegitimate action can be taken by any officer, she assured them.

The traders told the DETC that some inspection officers were threatening to impose fines of up to Rs 50,000 on dealers for not displaying GST numbers. At this, she told the delegation that the inspection drive is not about compliance with the guidelines but dealing with the dubious operators.

DETC Randhir Kaur said the pending VAT cases would be settled soon. She said the department was working to simplify the process for filing GST returns. A memorandum was submitted to the DETC.