Traders meet senior police officials, discuss concerns

Ludhiana, April 17
Office-bearers of the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking (CICU) discussed their concerns during an interaction with senior police officials today.
CICU president Upkar Ahuja highlighted issues like thefts in factories, unauthorised parking at main road, labour ‘mafia’, losses suffered during protests, etc., during an interaction with police officials, led by Gurpreet Kaur Deo, DGP, Community affairs, Punjab.
CICU joint secretary SB Singh suggested that the police should identify the areas where incidents of theft were rising and to increase patrolling in those areas.
Gurpreet gave a patient hearing to all concerns of industrialists and said the Punjab Police was working on a project on the security of children.
She added that the Punjab Police had launched a WhatsApp chatbot where anyone could complain about atrocities being faced by children.
Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Mandeep Sidhu also shared his views on the occasion. The meeting was attended by more than 100 participants.
