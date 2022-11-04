Traders protest at Bhadaur House Market, AC Market

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 3

Row over hiked parking rates at Municipal Corporation’s parking sites across the city has not yet ended. Shopkeepers of Bhadaur House Market and AC Market staged a protest against the corporation for hiking the parking charges on Thursday. They demanded that the civic body must revoke the hiked parking charges.

As Bhadaur House Market was developed under a scheme of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT), a group of shopkeepers said firstly, the MC’s move to make the lots paid was wrong. Infuriated over the hiked parking rates, they demanded that the civic body must eliminate the paid parking system at the Bhadaur House Market.

They said they had purchased booths at Bhadaur House Market from the Ludhiana Improvement Trust and parking lots were part of the LIT scheme. “The parking facility was free here when we had purchased the booths. It is wrong that the MC had converted these into paid parking lots. Now, a new contractor has been deployed to harass us,” a trader said.

“Overcharging has remained a major issue at parking lots of Bhadaur House. Now, the MC has increased the parking rates. There is no ease of business here,” he said.

“When Feroze Gandhi Market, Bhadaur House Market, Sarabha Nagar and BRS Nagar were developed under different schemes of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust, there was no parking fee system at parking lots of the markets there. When these areas were transferred to the Municipal Corporation, the civic body later converted the free lots into paid ones. In the name of paid parking system, the public should not be harassed. The MC can generate income through other sources,” said Amarjit Singh Tikka, a BJP leader.

He said no parking fees should be charged from students at Tuition Market of Model Town Extension. A large number of students attend coaching classes at various institutes in the market.

MLA Gurpreet Gogi on Thursday morning held a meeting between traders of different markets. MC officials and the parking contractor concerned were also present there. Traders of Sarabha Nagar Market and the parking contractor also exchanged arguments at the MLA’s office. The meeting had remained unsuccessful.

‘Market assn, contractor reach compromise’

Later in the evening, the MLA held a meeting with the Feroze Gandhi Market Association and the parking contractor. President of the association PS Gill said the matter had been resolved. He said: “MLA Gurpreet Gogi got our matter resolved. Now, the contractor would issue a monthly pass at the rate of Rs 325 for a scooter and Rs 650 for a car to building owners and employees working at Feroze Gandhi Market. The hourly parking system will continue here.”