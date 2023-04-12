Traders’ protest continues

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 11

On the second day today, industrialists from the Janta Nagar Small-Scale Manufacturers’ Association staged a protest here outside the local office of the Industries Department.

The dharna will continue tomorrow for the third day against the ‘lackadaisical’ approach of the state government in announcing any decision on the shifting of industrial units from Mixed Land Use (MLU) areas.

The industrialists said till date, neither any notification had been issued by the government to extend the date for shifting of units beyond September nor any further decision had been taken to declare the areas as Industrial Zones (which is the major demand of the traders from MLU areas).

There are over 72 mohallas falling under MLU areas of the city in which over 50,000 small-scale units are operating.

The protesters maintain that the shifting of factories is not a viable option and, even if it was carried out, livelihoods of thousands of traders and workers would be at risk.