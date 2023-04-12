Traders’ protest continues

Ludhiana, April 11
On the second day today, industrialists from the Janta Nagar Small-Scale Manufacturers’ Association staged a protest here outside the local office of the Industries Department.
The dharna will continue tomorrow for the third day against the ‘lackadaisical’ approach of the state government in announcing any decision on the shifting of industrial units from Mixed Land Use (MLU) areas.
The industrialists said till date, neither any notification had been issued by the government to extend the date for shifting of units beyond September nor any further decision had been taken to declare the areas as Industrial Zones (which is the major demand of the traders from MLU areas).
There are over 72 mohallas falling under MLU areas of the city in which over 50,000 small-scale units are operating.
The protesters maintain that the shifting of factories is not a viable option and, even if it was carried out, livelihoods of thousands of traders and workers would be at risk.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Delhi Assembly to convene Session on April 17, day after Kejriwal faces CBI in excise policy case
According to official notification, second part of Budget Se...
Mehul Choksi cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls; ex-CM Siddaramaiah denied Kolar ticket
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...