Traders protest 'faulty' design of Bharat Nagar Chowk flyover

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, August 24

The Bharat Nagar Furniture and Traders Association today protested against the alleged wrong design of the flyover near Bharat Nagar Chowk. Traders alleged that due to the wrong design not only business of shopkeepers would be ruined but the government will also suffer heavy revenue losses. The traders and shopkeepers gathered outside Khurana Furniture shop and condemned the NHAI for constructing the flyover on bricks instead of pillars.

Talking to The Tribune, president of the association, Paul Khurana, said usually, constructions were done on pillars, not on walls or bricks as the pillars were stronger. Moreover, the traders were objecting to the walls as these would ruin their businesses. There would be hardly any space left for parking of vehicles of customers.

A traffic jam during the protest. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman

“If pillars were used, enough space can be provided to customers to park their vehicles under the bridge. But if walls will be constructed, our businesses will be affected and there will be a huge loss to the revenue,” Khurana said.

Coordinator of the association Rajinder Singh said they had also met MP Sanjiv Arora who had assured to do the needful in this regard.

The traders said since the bricks and walls were cheaper as compared to the pillars, the authorities were using the same. But it would damage their businesses in the decades-old market, where price of one showroom is approximately Rs 5 crore.