Traders, shoppers say no to Chinese items

Markets in city decked up ahead of Diwali despite recession, inflation

Locally made items flood the markets ahead of Diwali in Ludhiana on Friday. Himanshu Mahajan



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, October 21

The dreaded Covid virus no more aggressive, a major impact of widespread recession, rising inflation, and more locally made items than Chinese goods. These are the four main features of the local markets that are decked up for Diwali festival in Ludhiana this time.

Even as the markets have come out of the long-drawn pandemic shadow, more and more traders and shoppers are saying no to Chinese stuff while promoting the locally made items, mainly electronic goods and gift items.

May it be electrical items like fancy lights, toys, other decorative stuff, candles, diyas, or rangoli colours, maximum variety this time on sale in the busy markets of the state’s industrial and business hub are made mostly in India and not Chinese, unlike the previous years.

The local markets, which are famous for the sale of festive shopping, are this time abuzz with the locally made items.

“In order to promote the Make in India initiative and in view of the Indo-China strained relations, we are not selling any Chinese goods and have stocked only Indian items for sale this Diwali,” a leading supplier of toys, Suresh Kumar said.

Departmental store owner Surinder Kumar said majority of the sale items in his store were locally made and they were promoting the same.

“We have stocked only those few Chinese items, which are short in supply in the local market or are comparatively costlier,” Gurmukh Singh, who runs a store of decorative items here, shared.

Manpreet, who was making purchases at an electronics store, said she had bought decorative lights and a juicer, both made in India, this Diwali.

“All shopkeepers and buyers must pledge to shun Chinese items and promote Indian goods for the success of Make in India campaign, which will in turn help local manufacturers, traders, and our economy on the whole,” the electrical and electronics traders association leader Bhag Singh stressed.

Locally made crackers on sale

This time, most of the crackers on sale in the markets of Ludhiana were also locally made. Though the stock and sale of crackers was comparatively less compared to previous years, the maximum fast moving items available in the local shops were made in India.

The district administration has allowed 37 applicants to sell the crackers as per guidelines at six different locations in the city.

The administration has also earmarked places for the sale of crackers. These include 13 at the grain market near Jalandhar bypass, five at Model Town Extension, four at Dugri Phase 2 near Dugri police station, nine at GLADA ground on Chandigarh Road, three at Chaara Mandi in Haibowal on Hambran road and three in a ground near Lodhi Club road.

DC, CP extend greetings

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik and the Commissioner of Police, Kaustubh Sharma, have extended Diwali greetings to the residents of the district.

“All residents must come forward and make a firm resolve to celebrate environment-friendly Diwali,” the DC exhorted, while hoping that this Diwali would once again bring peace, prosperity and happiness to the people besides strengthening the bonds of communal harmony, peace and brotherhood amongst them.

The CP appealed the people to celebrate the festival of lights with traditional fervour and gaiety rising above the petty considerations of caste, colour and creed thereby cementing the bonds of communal harmony, national integration and universal brotherhood.

