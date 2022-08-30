Traders slam construction of bridge, fear loss of business

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, August 29

Shopkeepers at the Bharat Nagar market have lamented over the construction of a bridge by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which they claim could be detrimental to their business.

Over 100 shopkeepers near Bharat Nagar Chowk rued that to save Rs 15 crore, the NHAI authorities were “destroying” the Bharat Nagar market, which is worth Rs 1,500 crore. They maintained that if the NHAI redesigns the structure of the bridge it would cost not more than Rs 15 crore. However, if it is constructed as per the original plan, the entire market will be “destroyed”.

Talking to The Tribune, Rajinder Singh, co-ordinator, Bharat Nagar Furniture and Traders Association, said the bridge should be directly connected with the ISBT bridge. Secondly, they are coming up with about 150 metre wall, if it comes, the market will have an access to just 25 feet road, which means loading or removing the stocks from vehicles would be a Herculean task.

The shopkeepers maintained that they will register a peaceful protest in this regard. “We will be ruined if there will be no customer in the market. Today, customer wants easy approach, good parking space, convenient atmosphere and if they don’t get it, they avoid coming here,” said another shopkeeper Satish Kumar.