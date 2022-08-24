Trader's suicide: Body cremated after police promise action

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 23

After Sandeep Shahi, a trader and resident of the Hambran Road area, died by suicide on August 20 at a hospital, his family cremated the body today. He consumed some poisonous substance on August 16.

The victim’s family had refused to cremate the body as the police failed to arrest the suspects booked in the case. When the police assured them that they would be arrested soon, the family allowed to conduct the post-mortem examination and later cremated the body.

Sargam Shahi, deceased’s wife, her sister Jyoti Yadav, mother Nirmala Yadav, brother Gagandeep, Upinder (a self-proclaimed saint at a temple), and two others were booked in the case.

The complainant, Shashi Kanta, of Gurdev Nagar said her son Sandeep married to Sargam in 2009. Recently, her son’s mother-in-law Nirmala took Rs 3.5 lakh from Sandeep on the pretext that her son Gagandeep required money due to some emergency. When Sandeep asked them to return his money, they started mentally torturing him.

The complainant alleged that the deceased’s wife had also developed an illicit relationship with Upinder. Her son used to stop her from visiting the saint but she did not budge.

Following which, his wife, in-laws, and the saint had been mentally torturing him due to which he consumed some poisonous substance on August 16 and died at a hospital on August 20.

She said her son had also made a video before committing suicide in which he mentioned the cause of taking the extreme step.

Investigating officer ASI Joginder Pal said raids were on to nab the accused.