Traders to go on hunger strike over fate of units in MLU areas

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 8

After taking part in a sit-in protest outside the office of the Industries Department in Ludhiana for four days against the allegedly lackadaisical approach of the state government for not giving any clarity on the fate of industries located in Mixed Land Use (MLU) areas, industrialists have now decided to go on hunger strike from May 10.

The traders said the September deadline for the shifting of factory units located in the MLU areas was approaching but the government had not yet made it clear whether it would further extend the deadline or declare the MLU areas as industrial zones.

Although an AAP MLA had given a statement that the deadline would be shifted by another 5 years, no notification had been issued to that effect till date.

The traders want that the MLU areas itself be declared as industrial zones to avoid the loss of livelihoods for thousands working there.

Now, they have decided to go on hunger strike for 6 hours from May 10 to build more pressure on the government.