Traders to meet top cop over ‘increasing crime’

Ludhiana, April 13
Perturbed over alleged increasing incidents of theft, robbery and murder, a delegation of the Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal will meet the Commissioner of Police (CP).
Sunil Mehra, general secretary of the beopar mandal, said theft incidents had witnessed a sharp increase in the recent past due to which panic among shopkeepers and traders had increased.
Mehra said the motorbike of a mandal office-bearer was stolen from outside his factory yesterday. Mehra said, “The other day, a trader was brutally killed. On daily basis the miscreants rob labourers in Focal Point, Industrial areas. Because of such incidents, buyers from other places show reluctance while visiting Ludhiana.”
Another office-bearer Ayush Aggarwal said there was a panic among the traders as these incidents were increasing by the day. “Nothing is being done to curb the crime incidents and we are living in fear. A delegation of the beopar mandal will seek an appointment with the Commissioner to apprise him of the situation,” said Aggarwal.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala
Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shrad...