Traders to meet top cop over ‘increasing crime’

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 13

Perturbed over alleged increasing incidents of theft, robbery and murder, a delegation of the Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal will meet the Commissioner of Police (CP).

Sunil Mehra, general secretary of the beopar mandal, said theft incidents had witnessed a sharp increase in the recent past due to which panic among shopkeepers and traders had increased.

Mehra said the motorbike of a mandal office-bearer was stolen from outside his factory yesterday. Mehra said, “The other day, a trader was brutally killed. On daily basis the miscreants rob labourers in Focal Point, Industrial areas. Because of such incidents, buyers from other places show reluctance while visiting Ludhiana.”

Another office-bearer Ayush Aggarwal said there was a panic among the traders as these incidents were increasing by the day. “Nothing is being done to curb the crime incidents and we are living in fear. A delegation of the beopar mandal will seek an appointment with the Commissioner to apprise him of the situation,” said Aggarwal.