Traditional dances, sublime acts big draw

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 27

Saras Mela commenced at the Mela Ground of Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana on Friday with assistance from the district administration. The fair was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Ludhiana, Surabhi Malik, and it will run until November 5. She mentioned that during this event, artisans and chefs from 23 different states across the country will be demonstrating their artistic and culinary skills during the fair.

Artisans and patrons add to the festive ambience at Saras Mela. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman

Artisans and patrons add to the festive ambience at Saras Mela. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman

On the first day of the fair, artists from Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, and other regions performed their traditional dances. Remarkable acts such as three men passing through a ring, bending an iron rod with their neck and chest, traditional jumping, and more were showcased. Visitors were also seen enjoying food from various stalls.

Artisans and patrons add to the festive ambience at Saras Mela. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman

The official said a total of 356 stalls, including food and artisan stalls, have been set up. There is a Rs 10 entry fee for the general public to access the fair, and comprehensive security measures have been implemented, including the installation of over 300 CCTV cameras across the entire venue. Officials have ensured that participants have access to free food, accommodation, and stalls.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU