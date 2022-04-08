Traditional diet, fruits, vegetables can prevent anaemia, say doctors

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 7

World Health Day was observed here today. The theme for this year is “Our planet our health”. Importance was laid on having a healthy lifestyle by making sustainable and healthy choices for long term goals during celebrations.

The Department of Food and Nutrition, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), the Ludhiana Chapter of Nutrition Society of India (NSI) and the Indian Dietetic Association celebrated World Health Day by organising a talk on “Anemia and food factors”. The keynote speaker on the occasion was Dr Kanta K Sharma, nutritionist and founder head, Department of Food and Nutrition, and former Dean, College of Home Science, PAU. Dr Sharma emphasised the need for creating awareness regarding iron rich meals, especially, for young children and women of reproductive age group.

“Vegetarian diets have lower iron content with lower absorption of iron as compared to meat based diets. Green leafy vegetables are good source of iron. Vitamin C rich foods like ‘amla’, guava and lemon improve the absorption of iron from plant foods. Inclusion of sprouted legumes in diet is a useful method to improve vitamin C. Dates, raisins, niger seeds and prunes are extraordinary rich in iron,” she stated. Besides, she shared appropriate techniques of cooking cereals and pulses, which can improve the availability of iron to the body.

Dr Kiran Bains, convenor, NSI, Ludhiana Chapter and head, Department of Food and Nutrition, discussed the influence of social media on dietary intake and how consuming too much refined and processed food by youngsters was the cause of anaemia.

“Consuming traditional diet with plenty of local and seasonal fruits and vegetables can prevent anaemia,” she added.

“The department continuously creates awareness regarding prevention of anaemia for building healthy societies,” she said.

Meanwhile to mark the occasion Dr Kotnis Acupuncture Hospital, Salem Tabri, organised awareness meeting-cum-seminar on the topic “Saving our planet with traditional system of medicine”. The topic for the talk was decided on the basis of theme “Our planet, our health”.

Dr Inderjit, while speaking on the occasion, said, “To prevent health hazards integrated system of medicine and traditional system/therapies should be promoted.” “One of the best system to promote immunity is acupuncture and moxibustion. Acupuncture is effective system in which no drug is given and body’s self-regulating system is improved,” he said.