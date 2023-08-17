Traditional extravaganza marks I-Day celebrations

Tribune Reporters

Ludhiana/Doraha, August 16

The 77th IndependenceDay was celebrated with gaiety in the district on Tuesday. Traditional extravaganza and patriotic fervour marked the events held on the occasion as students gave beautiful cultural and patriotic performances.

Guru Nanak School, Model Town

Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town organised a function on the theme ‘Salute to Unforgettable Brave Hearts’. The day began with students singing ‘Ae Mere Vatan Ke Logo’ in a special assembly. It was followed by various cultural and patriotic performances, including two role plays depicting scenes from Indian Independence movement and ‘Kargil Vijay’ by senior wing pupils. Promoting inclusive education, a child with special needs, Jaskirat Singh of Class VI C, also gave a special performance.

Students perform at an I-Day function at SCD College in Ludhiana. Photo: Himanshu Mahajan

BCM Arya, Shastri Nagar

Students and staff of BCM Arya School, Shastri Nagar, Ludhiana, embarked on an odyssey to celebrate Independence Day on the Hussainiwala Border at Ferozepur. Various folk and classical dances from across India and a medley titled ‘Samanjasay’ on valiant freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh and Mangal Pandey mesmerised the audience. Gidha and Bhangra performances showcased the state’s vibrant culture while the Retreat Ceremony ignited a feeling of patriotism and pride.

Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College

The NSS unit of Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College took an initiative to organise an event on the campus under the guidance of IQAC. Its volunteers participated in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. Students recited poems and patriotic songs, paying tribute to freedom fighters.

Sat Paul Mittal School

Students of Sat Paul Mittal School, Ludhiana, participated in a variety of events organised to mark the occasion. An inter-house patriotic singing competition was held for students of Class VI to XII. Beas House was declared winner for its semi-classical piece. Students of Class V organised a light and sound show, paying tribute to India’s freedom struggle and its journey as a nation.

Children at Heavenly Palace Retirement Home at Doraha. Photo: Himanshu Mahajan

PU Regional Centre

The University Institute of Laws, Panjab University Regional Centre, Ludhiana, organised a quiz titled ‘Freedom Struggle - A Journey from Plassey to Partition’. It was conducted under the guidance of Prof Aman Amrit Cheema, the Director of the regional campus and was convened by Dr Meera Nagpal, an Assistant Professor in History. Jessica and Astha Paliwal from BA LLB (Semester V) won the competition.

Govt College for Girls

Students from different streams took part in the slogan-writing competition, organised by a multilingual society of Government College for Girls, Ludhiana. Principal Suman Lata, who was the chief guest, motivated the students to take part in such competitions to enhance their creativity. Diya Aggarwal bagged the first prize, Gurleen Kaur stood second while Sugun stood third. Gurjinder Brar, Head, Department of English and in-charge of the multilingual society, also attended the event.

Gulzar Group of Institutions

The whole campus of the Gulzar Group of Institutions was decorated with tricolour flags and flowers. The Executive Director Gurkirat Singh unfurled the National Flag. The NCC cadets of presented an impressive parade. Turban Traveller Amarjit Singh Chawla was special guest on the occasion.

Mehta Gurukul Public School, Doraha

Mehta Gurukul Public School at Doraha organised a quiz and poster-making competition to celebrate Independence Day. Students sung various folk songs and presented patriotic dance performances.

Green Grove School

JPS Jolly, President of Green Grove School, Doraha, hoisted the National Flag. A number of competitions like fancy dress, slogan writing and poster making were organised to enthuse a sense of patriotism among students. Various cultural and patriotic renditions left the audience spellbound while some students delivered thought-provoking speeches on the occasion.

Heavenly Palace Retirement Home

Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura joined the I-Day event at the Heavenly Palace Retirement Home at Doraha. The festivities began with patriotic songs sung by residents of the retirement home. Children of the Heavenly Angels group presented a mesmerizing dance performance, celebrating India’s rich cultural heritage. Their joyful and spirited performances illuminated the hearts of the elderly residents.