Traffic adds to Diwali chaos in Ghumar Mandi

Ludhiana, November 10

One of the busiest markets of the city, Ghumar Mandi, is known for its eclectic mix of shops and the hustle and bustle of shoppers. Chaos reigns in the market with the festival season unfolding as not only residents of Ludhiana but also NRIs come for shopping.

The market, usually filled with joyous anticipation of celebrations, was marred by persistent traffic troubles that usually intensify a few days before Diwali. The authorities, grappling with the sudden influx, found it challenging to maintain order amid a sea of cars, bikes and pedestrians.

Adding to the mayhem were encroachments by shopkeepers and roadside vendors. Eager to showcase their festive offerings, they spilled onto the already limited road space, creating bottlenecks that exacerbated the traffic woes. The vibrant displays, though a feast for the eyes, inadvertently became an obstacle in the smooth flow of vehicles.

Wrong parking further compounded the problem. As shoppers flocked to Ghumar Mandi in search of everything they needed for Diwali, finding a parking spot became a competitive sport. Vehicles were squeezed into any available space, blocking lanes and causing a gridlock. Streets once known for their lively charm echoed with frustrated honks of trapped drivers.

During a visit to the market, it was found that traffic police personnel were deployed to manage the rush of vehicles but the influx of vehicles in large numbers also made it difficult for the policemen to clear the traffic mess.

A shopkeeper said shoppers visit in large numbers ahead of Diwali which was a good sign but due to lack of parking space, they get stuck in traffic jams. Sometimes on failing to find parking space here, customers opt to visit other markets to avoid traffic.

