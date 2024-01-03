Traffic affected on various roads near fuel pumps

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 2

Amid the strike called by oil tanker operators, commuters experienced significant traffic congestion on various sections of DMC Road, Haibowal Road, Chandigarh Road, and other city roads on Tuesday. It was a result of long queues at petrol pumps located along these routes.

On Tuesday morning, traffic began to build up on roads leading to various fuel stations, as commuters lined up their vehicles to refill. A commuter on DMC Road said he was stuck in a traffic jam for several minutes while heading towards Saggu Chowk, attributing it to the substantial crowd at and around a fuel station. He initially found the cause of the traffic unclear but later learnt it was due to a heavy rush at the nearby fuel station after the strike called by the oil tanker drivers.

A similar scenario was witnessed near a fuel station on Chandigarh Road here today. Additionally, a traffic jam was observed on a road leading to a fuel station in Haibowal.

Varinder Kumar, a resident of Dugri, said traffic jams were observed outside different fuel stations after information about the strike announcement by oil tanker operators surfaced on social media. With no prior information, numerous people hurried to fuel stations to refill their vehicles, he said.