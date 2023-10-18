Traffic chaos rules markets as festive season sets in

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, October 17

As the festival season begins, markets across the city are witnessing a surge in traffic jams. Streets are having long queues of vehicles and the situation is exacerbated as shopkeepers set up makeshift stalls by roadsides. Roadside vendors are also vying for getting attention of shoppers.

One of the primary causes of the annual traffic gridlock is the lack of parking space in most of the markets. With the shoppers flocking to the markets, the demand for parking has far outstripped the available spots, leading to congestion and frustration among shoppers and commuters.

Shopkeepers and vendors take advantage of the increased footfall in the festiev season, often setting up stalls at unconventional points, which further congest the narrow roads.

During a survey in certain city markets, traffic jams were witnessed at Chaura Bazaar, old city markets, railway road, Saban Bazaar, Ghumar Mandi, Akalgarh market, etc. Sudden influx of visitors to these markets due to festive season has not only increased the vehicular traffic but a surge in the number of pedestrians as well.

Interestingly, a multi-storeyed parking lot is also available at Mata Rana Chowk near the Chaura Bazaar. Still, most people instead of parking their vehicles there, prefer to park in markets only, causing traffic bottlenecks.

City residents believe that encroachments and parking violations are the main causes of traffic chaos, especially during the festival season. “If the traffic police issue challans or tow away wrongly parked vehicles, people allege harassment by the former. It’s better we should understand our responsibility and follow traffic rules for the convenience of all,” a resident said.

Recently, officials of the MC and police and public representatives had held a meeting with around 30 market associations of Chaura Bazaar, Karimpura, Field Ganj, Gandhi Nagar, etc, to discuss the issue of traffic jams in markets. During the meeting, members of the associations were urged to stop shopkeepers from encroaching upon road portions as it leads to traffic jams. Their participation gave a positive response to initiatives taken by the MC and police during the festival season. They also demanded restrictions on the movement of e-rickshaws in Chaura Bazaar and adjoining areas and deployment of traffic police personnel at different points.