Traffic congestion continues at Bharat Nagar Chowk, ISBT

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 9

Due to the ongoing work of the Elevated Road project, traffic congestion near the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) of Ludhiana is causing inconvenience to commuters. Although the traffic police have deployed cops at the Bharat Nagar Chowk and near the ISBT to man the vehicular flow, traffic jams have become a common sight here.

Works on the project from Samrala Chowk to Ferozepur Road had started in October 2017 and the project was supposed to be completed by 2020.

The project has already been missing deadlines, making commuters and residents living on the road suffer. The 12.951-km elevated road is being constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) from the Octroi post on Ferozepur Road (NH 95) to Samrala Chowk. Now, the project is expected to be completed by July this year.

At some points on the road, traffic lights are also not operational which sometimes leads to the slow movement of traffic. The construction company has barricaded the road from both sides, making the road narrower.

“I commute daily to my office from Khanna on this route and get stuck between the ISBT to Bharat Nagar Chowk stretch every day. There is a dire need to speed up the work so that travelers do not face inconvenience,” a Khanna-based resident said.

Earlier, ADCP (Traffic) Sameer Verma had also asked the construction company carrying out the work of the project to deploy private traffic marshals at the under-construction site to man the traffic.

