Traffic cops braving scorching heat to keep roads safe in Ludhiana

Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, May 21
Traffic personnel of the Ludhiana Commissionerate Police have been discharging their duties amid the intense heatwave. Their unwavering commitment towards their duties in the soaring temperature of above 45°C is making them earn the gratitude of people as well.
During a visit to various traffic police naka points in the city, police personnel were seen managing traffic with utmost dedication under the blistering sun.
Jasvir Singh, a Punjab Home Guard jawan discharging duty at Fountain Chowk, said: “Such a weather is not new to traffic police personnel. Whether it’s summer, winter or any other season, being a traffic policeman he hardly cares about extreme weather. Though he takes rest when the traffic flow is smooth, he has to stand on the road to man the traffic.
Traffic zone in-charge ASI Ashok Kumar, who was distributing ORS and water bottles among traffic officials at nakas, said: “The traffic police have clear instructions from CP Kuldeep Chahal and ADCP (Traffic) Gurpreet Purewal that the department must care about the health of traffic police personnel discharging duty in the extreme weather conditions.”
Discharging 12-hour duty
Traffic police personnel said they had been discharging 12-hour duty. They join duty at 8 am and remains on duty till 8 pm. Sometimes, they have to spend extra time even after 8 pm if any traffic jam occurs as they can’t leave duty without clearing traffic jams.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shambhu: Thousands of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, western UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan farmers to hit ground zero
Farm stir at Shambhu completes 100 days today
A day ahead of PM Modi's rally, Patiala Administration on tenterhooks over farmers’ demand for designated protest site
Two DIG-rank officers to hold talks with farm leaders to fin...
Their ‘Delhi chalo’ nixed by BJP, farmers threaten to block ML Khattar’s entry into Lok Sabha
Haryana ex-CM banking on ‘silent’ rural voters
Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada
3 accused appear before Canadian court in person, fourth app...
3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US
Police say the speeding vehicle overturned upside down after...