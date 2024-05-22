Traffic cops braving scorching heat to keep roads safe in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, May 21

Traffic personnel of the Ludhiana Commissionerate Police have been discharging their duties amid the intense heatwave. Their unwavering commitment towards their duties in the soaring temperature of above 45°C is making them earn the gratitude of people as well.

During a visit to various traffic police naka points in the city, police personnel were seen managing traffic with utmost dedication under the blistering sun.

Jasvir Singh, a Punjab Home Guard jawan discharging duty at Fountain Chowk, said: “Such a weather is not new to traffic police personnel. Whether it’s summer, winter or any other season, being a traffic policeman he hardly cares about extreme weather. Though he takes rest when the traffic flow is smooth, he has to stand on the road to man the traffic.

Traffic zone in-charge ASI Ashok Kumar, who was distributing ORS and water bottles among traffic officials at nakas, said: “The traffic police have clear instructions from CP Kuldeep Chahal and ADCP (Traffic) Gurpreet Purewal that the department must care about the health of traffic police personnel discharging duty in the extreme weather conditions.”

Discharging 12-hour duty

Traffic police personnel said they had been discharging 12-hour duty. They join duty at 8 am and remains on duty till 8 pm. Sometimes, they have to spend extra time even after 8 pm if any traffic jam occurs as they can’t leave duty without clearing traffic jams.

