‘Traffic Hawk’ app to better turbulent vehicle flow in city

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, August 2

The Ludhiana traffic police have taken a unique initiative to address the issue of turbulent traffic and rising traffic violations in the industrial hub. A first-of-its-kind initiative, the police developed a special app — ‘Traffic Hawk’.

It will serve as round-the-clock assistant for city residents as the app will offer array of services under one roof.

Notably, the app was launched by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann along with the Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav and Ludhiana CP Mandeep Singh Sidhu on Tuesday.

ADCP (Traffic) Sameer Verma, a man behind developing the unique app, had given a PowerPoint presentation to the Chief Minister. Mann also praised the police for developing the app.

Talking to The Tribune on Wednesday, the ADCP said Traffic Hawk app was a significant step towards improving the traffic situation in Ludhiana by engaging the community and users could contribute their observations and suggestions.

Verma said through the app, the Ludhiana police try to bridge the gap between the authorities and the public.

Revealing about the utility of the app, the ADCP said: “User of the app can report traffic violation of any kind by uploading videos or photos. The traffic police after examining the evidence will issue a challan on the basis of vehicle’s number and the complainant will get an update as well. Another significant use of the app is user can alert the police for roadside assistance in case of any accident or untoward incident by just pressing the alert button and police officials will reach the place by tracing the victim’s location.”

The ADCP said the user could also post information about traffic jam or congestion at any point and traffic police after getting alert would rush to the spot to man the traffic. Furthermore, the app provides real-time updates on traffic conditions in the city.

Meanwhile, DCP (Traffic) Varinder Singh Brar said every city resident should download the app for benefit of all and contribute to ensure smooth and safe rides on city roads.