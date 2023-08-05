Traffic issues, contaminated water supply irk residents

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, August 4

Residents of different parts of Ward Number 3 are facing several issues that are significantly impacting their daily lives and they are seeking urgent attention from the civic authorities. One of the most pressing problems is the continuous traffic congestion on Noorwala Road, which is causing inconvenience to both commuters and residents.

In Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, residents have expressed concern about accidents in streets and are demanding the construction of speed breakers to prevent such mishaps. They are also seeking solution to issue of traffic jams on the main Noorwala Road. There is a shortage of parking space outside shops on the road.

Furthermore, the lack of playgrounds in various areas for children has limited outdoor activities, leading parents to request the authorities to create recreational spaces for their young ones.

Some residents of Panchsheel Vihar, New Lajpat Nagar and nearby localities said they they were facing a serious issue of contaminated water supply, especially during rainy days. Access to safe and clean drinking water had become a top priority for those affected. They sought the MC must ensure safe drinking water supply to prevent waterborne diseases in localities.

What residents say There is a significant problem of road mishaps in internal streets. The MC should install speed breakers to prevent accidents. Despite multiple appeals to the civic body, no action has been taken so far. —Sandeep Kumar, Resident of guru Gobind Singh Nagar We advocate for the development of playgrounds for children, providing them with spaces where they can engage in physical activities and play. The MC should also form a policy to address the cable mess. —Vinod Jain, resident of Ward 3

In New Lajpat Nagar, a resident, Charanjit Singh, also voiced his concern about occasional water supply contamination and urged the authorities to ensure a steady provision of safe drinking water. He also questioned the presence of an alleged unauthorised vegetable market (sabzi mandi) nearby and emphasised the need for the development and proper maintenance of a nearby park.

A shopkeeper at Lajpat Nagar had also been also facing issues of contaminated water supply occasionally. Sonu, a resident, also drew attention to clogged road gullies that lead to drainage problems during rains. He said interlocking tiles had been getting damaged at some points too.

Indiscriminate waste dumping on vacant plots or at sites is troubling residents in some areas and they are urging the civic body to take strict measures to prevent such activities at unauthorised sites. Moreover, the chaotic network of overhead cables has become an eyesore and potential hazard for local residents.

In Panchsheel Vihar, a resident sought proper development and maintenance of a park where open gyms and swings were installed in the past.

Pallavi Vinayak had won 2018 elections

Former Congress councillor Pallavi Vinayak was elected councillor in 2018 from Ward No. 3. She could not be contacted for her comments. On behalf of her, her kin, who attended the phone call, claimed many development works were undertaken and 99 per cent road works were done. Parks were developed and open gyms were set up to promote recreational activities for residents. The problem of water scarcity in affected areas has been resolved through the installation of nine new tube-wells in the ward.