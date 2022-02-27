Traffic jam on Chandigarh Road as electricity pole falls due to winds

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 26

A huge traffic jam was witnessed on Chandigarh Road opposite Mohini Resorts on Saturday after an electricity pole fell on the highway. The police had to divert the traffic from the adjoining road.

Electricity pole falls on Chandigarh Road in Ludhiana on Saturday. Tribune photos: Himanshu Mahajan

As per information, early morning witnessed gusty winds, coupled with the rain, which uprooted the electricity pole on the highway. Fortunately, when the pole fell on the road there was minimal movement of traffic on the highway and nobody was injured.

Residents of Chandigarh Road said the highway had a huge load of traffic. Due to the incident, the traffic police had to close one lane and load of effected lane was shifted to the adjoining lane, they added. “Traffic movement slowed down on the highway. It took over two hours to clear the road. The pole was removed with the help of PSPCL staff,” said a resident.

Residents said, “There are still some poles on the road which look unsafe and the authorities should do the needful to ensure that no such incident takes place in future.”

Sources said electricity supply to some of the localities was also snapped due to the incident, but later it was restored.

Traffic police officials said traffic slowed down, but staff reached there to manage the traffic.