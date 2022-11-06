Traffic jams: MLA, officials visit NH-44 stretch

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 5

As traffic jams are a common problem, MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chinna along with officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, inspected the National Highway-44 stretch from Kanganwal to Sherpur Chowk, Ludhiana. MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal was among those present.

Chhina said she brought to the attention of the officials concerned that there were three main reasons for the long traffic jams. These are the slow pace of ongoing road construction works, NHAI’s construction waste lying on the sides of roads and no drainage of rainwater.

She instructed the officials that these issues should be resolved soon, work must be done to repair potholes and all debris should be removed within three months.

She said number of traffic police personnel would also be increased in the area. Meanwhile, staff of a hospital near Sherpur Chowk said it had become difficult for patients commuting

in ambulance.