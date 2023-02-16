Traffic jams near bus stand, Samrala Chowk a headache

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 15

Traffic woes on the bus stand-Samrala chowk stretch continue to cause inconvenience to commuters. Traffic jams are reportedly the result of undergoing work on the elevated road project. Since the project is nearing completion, the construction company has accelerated the pace of construction activity, which is causing a hurdle in the smooth movement of traffic.

It is pertinent to mention here that since the day the project was started in the city, traffic jam has become a daily feature on several roads, including bus stand, Samrala chowk, Bharat Nagar chowk and Ferozepur road.

The Traffic Police recently deployed cops at some dark spots where traffic jam takes place every day. Even on the directions of traffic police officials, the construction company has also deployed traffic marshals to handle traffic at certain points.

“A stretch between the bus stand and Bharat Nagar chowk witnesses traffic congestion every day. The traffic situation turns worse during peak hours on this stretch. There is a huge volume of heavy traffic like buses on this stretch which is another reason for congestion here,” said a commuter who travels in bus from Khanna to the Ludhiana ISBT.

Another commuter (who travels to Chandigarh road daily), residing near the bus stand, said at 9 am every morning, he gets stuck in traffic jam near the bus stand and at Samrala chowk and then on Chandigarh road and when he returns home at 5.30 pm he again gets stuck on these places. Every year Ludhiana is witnessing the registration of thousands of new vehicles, but roads are not too spacious to accommodate ever-rising volume of traffic on the roads.