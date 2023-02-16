Traffic jams near bus stand, Samrala Chowk a headache

Ludhiana, February 15
Traffic woes on the bus stand-Samrala chowk stretch continue to cause inconvenience to commuters. Traffic jams are reportedly the result of undergoing work on the elevated road project. Since the project is nearing completion, the construction company has accelerated the pace of construction activity, which is causing a hurdle in the smooth movement of traffic.
It is pertinent to mention here that since the day the project was started in the city, traffic jam has become a daily feature on several roads, including bus stand, Samrala chowk, Bharat Nagar chowk and Ferozepur road.
The Traffic Police recently deployed cops at some dark spots where traffic jam takes place every day. Even on the directions of traffic police officials, the construction company has also deployed traffic marshals to handle traffic at certain points.
“A stretch between the bus stand and Bharat Nagar chowk witnesses traffic congestion every day. The traffic situation turns worse during peak hours on this stretch. There is a huge volume of heavy traffic like buses on this stretch which is another reason for congestion here,” said a commuter who travels in bus from Khanna to the Ludhiana ISBT.
Another commuter (who travels to Chandigarh road daily), residing near the bus stand, said at 9 am every morning, he gets stuck in traffic jam near the bus stand and at Samrala chowk and then on Chandigarh road and when he returns home at 5.30 pm he again gets stuck on these places. Every year Ludhiana is witnessing the registration of thousands of new vehicles, but roads are not too spacious to accommodate ever-rising volume of traffic on the roads.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Income tax ‘survey’ operations at BBC offices continue for third day
The operation that began at the British Broadcasting Corpora...
Over 51% turnout recorded in Tripura polls till 1pm
Several incidents of violence, attacks and counter-attacks r...
2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar
According to the police, an armed man with a covered face en...
Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab's Phillaur
Phillaur DSP Jagdish Raj says an altercation between the dec...
After alert from US agency about ‘suicide’ search online, police save Mumbai man from ending his life
Based on the IP address and location shared by the US Nation...