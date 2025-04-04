Traffic jams return to Rani Jhansi Road as VVIPs’ visit ends

Commuters on the main Rani Jhansi road, near Khalsa College for Women, Ghumar Mandi, routinely face inconvenience due to traffic jams, but in the last two days residents breathed a sigh of relief while crossing the stretch due to the VVIP movement in the area, especially near Aarti Chowk. Law enforcement agencies made sure no rehris or vehicles were parked on the entire stretch for the two days so that the movement of VVIPs was not restricted. While, this was a commendable effort by the authorities concerned, it raises the question why such efforts are not made on a routine basis. The encroachments were removed by the authorities concerned within a matter of a few minutes prior to the VVIP movement, while normally the same agencies give two hoots to the problems faced by commuters on this busy road.

Puja Sharma, a resident of HIG flats, pointed out that a food cart, that is normally parked outside Khalsa college, was moved for two days and the traffic movement in the area was smooth. “On other days, there is mad rush of foodies, who park their vehicles in a haphazard manner to enjoy eatables from the rehri. You keep on pleading them but to park their vehicles on the side of the road but they refuse to listen. At last, one has to make their own way to navigate through the chaos, while the authorities look the other way. But since the CM and Arvind Kejriwal had to visit, it was ensured that there was no traffic or chaos on the stretch and a huge number of officials were deployed in the area to take strict action against violators,” rued Sharma.

It is not the rehris alone that create chaos, but also the leading departmental stores, sweet mart, toy shops, gyms etc on the entire lane attract many customers, leading to nuisance that begins in the morning and lasts till late in the evening. Shoppers and business owners park their vehicles in the middle of the roads to load or unload, bringing traffic to a standstill.

Maya, who puts a rehri of eggs in the evening here, said she was asked by the authorities concerned to not come for two days, else they would lift everything and she would have to pay a hefty fine. “All vendors did not bring anything for two days. But this is our daily bread and butter and the entire family depends on the wages we earn during the day,” she said.

Another resident, Nisha, said if the authorities concerned want, anything can be done but everyone has vested interests, none cares for the convenience of common man, she added.